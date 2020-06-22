Person of interest identified in arson fire at Annapolis Maritime Museum

An individual has been identified as a person of interest in the early morning fire of an oyster boat at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Eastport campus on Second Street.

Content Continues Below

On Sunday morning, June 21, 2020 at approximately 5:49 a.m.,the Annapolis Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Second Street for an oyster boat on fire.

After a brief investigation, fire investigators determined the fire to have been intentionally set. The incident is still under investigation, but a person of interest has been identified from area surveillance cameras.

If anyone has any information about the identity of this person of interest or the incident, please contact the Annapolis Fire Department’s Fire and Explosives Service Unit at 410-263-7975, option 3.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB