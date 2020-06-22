--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Person of interest identified in arson fire at Annapolis Maritime Museum

| June 22, 2020, 06:10 PM

An individual has been identified as a person of interest in the early morning fire of an oyster boat at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Eastport campus on Second Street.

On Sunday morning,  June 21, 2020 at approximately 5:49 a.m.,the Annapolis Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Second Street for an oyster boat on fire.

After a brief investigation, fire investigators determined the fire to have been  intentionally set. The incident is still under investigation, but a person of interest has been identified from area surveillance cameras.

If anyone has any information about the identity of this person of interest or the incident, please contact the Annapolis Fire Department’s Fire and Explosives Service Unit at 410-263-7975, option 3.

