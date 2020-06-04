Pace bike-share in Annapolis falls victim to COVID-19

The Pace Bike-Share program initiated by Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley in August of 2018 is shutting down in Annapolis and citing the COVID-19 virus as the cause.

Content Continues Below

In an email sent to account holders today the company said they would immediately disable the bikes and begin removing the bikes and racks from the community.

The effects of COVID-19 on all our communities has been tragic. Sadly, the pandemic has also adversely impacted Zagster’s business, and we regret to inform you that we will be shutting down the Pace Annapolis bikeshare effective immediately. It has been our sincere pleasure to have you as a customer and to provide bikeshare to thousands of riders over the years. We thank you for riding with us! We have disabled rides and will be terminating all rider accounts effective immediately. All bikes and stations will begin to be removed from your community this week. If you have any further questions regarding your account, please reach out to [email protected]. Your elected officials, community leaders, and city have been at the forefront of the micromobility movement—helping people move in smarter, cleaner ways. We have no doubt that they will continue to be part of this movement, and keep you riding into the future. Thank you and happy riding,

The Pace Team

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB