New Chief of Cardiac Surgery named at Anne Arundel Medical Center

Luminis Health is pleased to announce that Daniel C. Lee, MD, will serve as the chief of Cardiac Surgery at Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC), effective Wednesday, July 1. With Dr. Lee’s guidance and oversight, AAMC will begin the final phase of planning and preparation for AAMC’s new Cardiac Surgery program. Dr. Lee will immediately begin a robust hiring process to fill critical roles, including nursing staff, determining equipment needs, training personnel, and much more.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Lee to Luminis Health and AAMC. With Dr. Lee’s arrival, he will help us continue building our new Cardiac Surgery program that we have been diligently working on for the past five years,” said Adrian Park, MD, chair of the Department of Surgery.

Sherry Perkins, PhD, RN, FAAN, president of AAMC, added, “Dr. Lee has a proven track record of excellence and experience in leading strong cardiac programs that he will bring to AAMC. Our new cardiac program will benefit hundreds of patients each year and improve our community’s access to this life-saving service.”

Dr. Lee brings 12 years of experience to AAMC, having most recently served as faculty cardiothoracic surgeon and co-director of the Center for Aortic Disease at Baylor Scott and White (BSW)-Texas A&M Health Science Center. As the co-director and co-founder of the Center, in collaboration with Vascular Surgery, Dr. Lee quadrupled thoracic aortic surgical volume, and propelled the program into national clinical trials. In addition to performing routine adult cardiac surgery and transcatheter valvular procedures, Dr. Lee established a strong track record in open, hybrid, and endovascular aortic surgery including aortic root, arch, and thoracoabdominal aorta.

“AAMC is nationally recognized for heart care, surgery, and research,” said Dr. Lee. “I’m excited for the opportunity to join the Luminis Health community and look forward to realizing our shared vision of building an innovative, world class Cardiac Surgery program for our patients.”

The AAMC Cardiac Surgery program will aim to reduce health care costs, enhance the patient experience and improve the health status of the community. AAMC’s cardiac surgery program will offer what patients need and deserve—an improved health care experience and the best possible outcomes at a lower cost.

