Naval Academy Spouses’ and Civilians’ Club donates $5,000 to Anne Arundel County Food Bank

| June 08, 2020, 04:51 PM

NASCC President Deborah Dixon presented the check to Susan Thomas, Executive Director of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

The Naval Academy Spouses’ & Civilians’ Club, a 501c3 non-profit organization designed to foster relationships and camaraderie between spouses and friends of the United States Naval Academy, recently presented the Anne Arundel County Food Bank with a check for $5,000.

NASCC is celebrating its 90th year of fellowship and philanthropy by contributing to local charities and scholarships. In total, the organization donated nearly $15,000 to local charities this past year.

