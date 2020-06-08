Naval Academy Spouses’ and Civilians’ Club donates $5,000 to Anne Arundel County Food Bank

The Naval Academy Spouses’ & Civilians’ Club, a 501c3 non-profit organization designed to foster relationships and camaraderie between spouses and friends of the United States Naval Academy, recently presented the Anne Arundel County Food Bank with a check for $5,000.

NASCC President Deborah Dixon presented the check to Susan Thomas, Executive Director of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

NASCC is celebrating its 90th year of fellowship and philanthropy by contributing to local charities and scholarships. In total, the organization donated nearly $15,000 to local charities this past year.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Local News, NEWS