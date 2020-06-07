MVA to slowly re-open on Monday, here’s what you need to know

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) announced today it will reopen select branch offices to customers on a limited basis beginning Monday, June 8. The following branches will reopen, and will serve customers by appointment only:

MDOT MVA closed its branch offices in March in response to the COVID-19 State of Emergency. During the closure, MDOT MVA has still been able to process more than 740,000 transactions. As part of the reopening plan and to protect the health and safety of employees and customers, MDOT MVA will implement new procedures and guidelines – including face covering requirements, safeguard dividers and social distancing measures.

“We are making the necessary adjustments to our procedures to ensure a healthy and safe environment for our employees and customers.” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “We appreciate our customers patience during the closure and look forward to providing premier customer service whether you complete a transaction through our eStore, kiosks, mail-in processes or in person at our branch offices.”

Appointments Required for Branch Services

As the select branches reopen, MDOT MVA will handle customer transactions on an appointment-only basis in order to reduce foot traffic and limit the number of customers in branch offices at any time.

The MDOT MVA Central Scheduling System is not yet available because staff is first contacting customers to reschedule appointments that were canceled during the closure. Once the Central Scheduling System is activated, customers will be able to schedule an appointment online at mvascheduling.mva.maryland.gov. Transactions that will be available for scheduling include:

learner’s permits,

commercial driving tests,

non-commercial driving tests,

renewing driver’s license and identification cards and

title work.

Customers are reminded that Governor Larry Hogan issued an executive order authorizing an extension of all driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits and registrations that expire or are eligible for renewal during the state of emergency. As a result, those documents will not expire until 30 days after the state of emergency has been lifted. If the expiration date for your driver’s license or identification card is some time in the future, MDOT MVA is asking you to hold off scheduling an appointment for that service right now. This will allow customers whose products are facing expiration to obtain appointments first.

New Procedures to Protect Customers and Staff

In addition to operating on a limited, appointment-only basis, procedures have been put into place to protect customers and MDOT MVA staff, including:

Face coverings – MDOT MVA customer service agents and all customers will be required to wear face coverings while in branch offices. Customers also will be asked a series of screening questions in order to enter a branch. Customers experiencing flu-like symptoms or who have recently been exposed to someone with symptoms should postpone scheduling an appointment at this time.

Safeguard dividers – MDOT MVA has installed plexiglass dividers at each station to protect customers and staff during transactions.

Social distancing – All Marylanders are advised to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing procedures will be in effect at all MDOT MVA branches, including floor stickers to mark safe and proper distances.

Non-Commercial Driving Skills Test

MDOT MVA will be temporarily modifying the non-commercial driving skills test in consideration of the safety of our customers and employees. Applicants will be tested on several components on an MDOT MVA course including: vehicle inspection, pull-in parking, three-point turn and back-in parking. In an effort to promote social distancing, the driver’s license testing agent will score the test from outside of the car. There will be no road test portion, however these maneuvers fulfill all safety requirements. For additional information, please visit mva.maryland.gov/Documents/prepare-for-noncom-driving-test.pdf.

Additional Online Services Available

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the many services that can be completed online from the comfort and safety of home. The MDOT MVA eStore and self-service kiosks have remained available throughout the COVID-19 emergency, and many customers have used these services to complete transactions. In fact, all vehicle registration transactions should be completed through the MDOT MVA eStore, self-service kiosk or by mail. Services available online include:

obtaining duplicate or additional registration cards,

vehicle registration renewals,

insurance compliance payments

identification card renewals,

title replacements,

change of address,

driving records,

license plate purchases and replacements

temporary registrations,

information on administrative flag fees,

Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) test date extensions,

driver’s license renewals and

substitute stickers.

Customers with emergency business needs, such as obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) or registering fleet vehicles needed to bring resources to Marylanders, should reach out to ​MDOT MVA at [email protected]​.

Updated Policy on Registration Flags for Non-Safety Related Violations

Due to challenges customers may face while trying to clear vehicle registration flags in jurisdictions with modified operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, MDOT MVA is extending the opportunity for customers to purchase a one-year renewal during the state of emergency. Customers will still be responsible for clearing the flags once the jurisdiction where the flag occurred is able to receive payment. The flags will remain on the driver’s record and will prevent future renewals if not satisfied after the state of emergency is lifted. To apply for a one-year registration, visit the MDOT MVA eStore at securetransactions.mva.maryland.gov/emvastore/mainmenu.aspx. Please note, this option is only available through the eStore.

Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program

All MDOT MVA Vehicle Emissions stations remain closed, however customers can use one of the 24-hour VEIP self-serve kiosks in the meantime.

Other Services

Initially to limit the number of people in branch offices, some other services not directly related to MDOT MVA – including E-ZPass® Centers, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs services – may not be immediately available in MDOT MVA branch offices.

For more information, visit mva.maryland.gov/Pages/covid-19.aspx.

