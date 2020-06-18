MVA to re-open additional branch offices on Monday

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) has announced that five additional branch offices that closed in response to the COVID-19 emergency will reopen to the public by appointment only on Monday, June 22. These branches join 17 other MDOT MVA offices that reopened June 8 as part of a multi-phased plan to safely provide in-office operations. The offices opening June 22 are:

Anne Arundel County – Annapolis

– Annapolis Baltimore County – Loch Raven/Parkville

– Loch Raven/Parkville Montgomery County – Walnut Hill and Glenmont

– Walnut Hill and Glenmont Prince George’s County – Beltsville

The full list of MDOT MVA branches and operational changes is available here. MDOT MVA continues to handle customer transactions on an appointment-only basis to reduce foot traffic and limit the number of customers in branch offices. Customers can schedule an appointment through MDOT MVA’s Central Scheduling System or by calling 410-786-7000. Transactions available for scheduling include:

learner’s permits,

commercial driving tests,

non-commercial driving tests,

driver’s license and identification card renewals and

title work.

For the health and safety of customers and employees, MDOT MVA has implemented new in-branch procedures and guidelines – including face covering requirements for customers and employees, plexiglass dividers and social distancing markers on the floors. All customers will also be asked a series of screening questions to enter an MDOT MVA facility.

“We appreciate customers’ continued patience as we reopen additional MDOT MVA branch offices to provide more appointments for customers who need to complete their transactions in person,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “We continue to recommend that customers take advantage of our online services and, if your product expires sometime in the future, please hold off scheduling an appointment right now to allow customers whose products have expired to obtain appointments first.”

Marylanders are also reminded that Governor Larry Hogan issued an executive order authorizing an extension of all driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits and registrations that expire or are eligible for renewal during the state of emergency. As a result, those documents will not expire until 30 days after the state of emergency has been lifted. MDOT MVA’s reopening does not impact the status of the state of emergency.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the MDOT MVA eStore and self-service kiosks to conduct many transactions. All vehicle registration renewals should be completed through the eStore, self-service kiosks or by mail. Other services available without visiting a branch office include:

obtaining duplicate or additional registration cards,

insurance compliance payments,

identification card renewals,

title replacements,

change of address,

driving records,

license plate purchases and replacements,

temporary registrations,

information on administrative flag fees,

Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) test date extensions,

driver’s license renewals and

substitute stickers

