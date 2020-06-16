Mission Escape Rooms ready to re-open all three locations on Friday

Mission Escape Rooms will reopen in Annapolis, Waugh Chapel, and Arundel Mills this Friday after closing back in March due to Covid-19. Mission Escape Rooms is an interactive, fun entertainment concept. It is a real-life escape experience where you work together as a team, testing your wits and skills, to escape from a locked room in 50 minutes or less.

Content Continues Below

Prior to Covid-19, customers could participate in an “escape” with other, unrelated people. Now, customers will only be able to book rooms with their family, friends and other people they arrive with.

Along with private bookings, schedules have been staggered to minimize interaction with other guests which will minimize congregating and waiting in the lobby.

Mission Escape Rooms staff members will be required to wear a mask at all times and have been trained on sanitation guidelines and the preventative measures. Staff will have their temperature taken upon arrival at work, and will be asked to stay home if they have any symptoms. All rooms will be sanitized and cleaned in between customer experiences. Multiple hand sanitizer dispensers will be installed throughout all facilities.

During the closure, Mission Escape Rooms has built two new rooms – UFO Crash Landing and Survival Summer Camp. Two other new rooms are also under construction.

Want a taste? Mission Escape Rooms will have their free mobile escape room trailer at Dinner Under the Stars in Annapolis this Wednesday and Thursday to give guests a preview of what a full 50-minute escape room entails.

Need more info or want to book an escape? Here’s your link: http://www.missionescaperooms.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB