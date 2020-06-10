Millersville man dies in crash after experiencing a medical emergency

A Millersville man had died in a single vehicle car crash along General Highway after experiencing some sort of medical emergency according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

On June 9, 2020 at approximately 12:20 p.m, officers responded to Generals Highway just south of Courtland Manor Road in Millersville for a single vehicle crash.

A Hyundai was southbound on Generals Highway just past Courtland Manor Road when it crossed over the center of the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and continued approximately 75 feet until coming to a stop. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and required extrication by the fire department.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Keith Wetzel, 75, of Millersville was pronounced dead on the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The preliminary investigation indicates the primary cause of the crash was the driver suffering from a medical event. The Traffic Safety Section is handling the investigation.

