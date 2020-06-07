Masks4Annapolis–get sewing an win prizes!

Grab your sewing machine to create your best masks for the community for our #Masks4Annapolis initiative. Create unique adult and children’s masks and you could win some great prizes along the way!

One of the critical tactics in keeping Annapolis residents healthy and safe is the use of face coverings when out in public. Unfortunately, there are many who simply do not have the means to acquire proper protective masks. The City of Annapolis, the City’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM), and the Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown have joined forces to encourage everyone to help with increasing the supply of masks for those in need by sewing cloth face masks to give away.

Content Continues Below

“Annapolis is a giving town,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “We are asking people to help out by sewing masks and I know this will be successful. Be creative and share the love, not the virus!”

In addition to communities in need, there is an immediate need to provide masks for children to promote safety. #Masks4Annapolis is seeking to collect 1,000 adult and 1,000 children’s masks this summer to fill this need.

“During these unprecedented times, the Annapolis Community will need to stay vigilant and continue to do all we can to limit the spread and prevent any resurgence of COVID-19,” said OEM Director Kevin Simmons. “The Office of Emergency Management is asking for the community’s help in developing facemasks for our underserved populations. We are working hard to provide for the safety and well-being of all Annapolis communities, especially our neighbors in need, in our response to COVID-19. Remember, we are all in this together.”

The community of Annapolis has a history of stepping up to help one another in challenging times. Providing needed masks to help ensure the continued health and safety of the community is an important cause. To help this effort, the Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown has rallied local businesses and some of its sister hotels in the region to provide prizes for mask makers in several themed categories.

“We are all very vested in the well-being of Annapolis and our neighbors. This is our home too, and we want to do our part for the safety and betterment of our community,” said Joseph Mensah, general manager of the hotel. “We are excited to help launch #Masks4Annapolis and can’t wait to see the creative entries we get.”

The #Masks4Annapolis contest will run from June 1 to July 31 to help provide OEM with the masks they need. Every Friday, beginning on June 12, donated masks will be collected from designated drop boxes and winners will be selected for Most Annapolitan, Most Maryland, Most Patriotic, and Most Creative. Mayor Buckley, OEM Director Simmons, Senator Sarah Elfreth, Rob Levitt of Creating Communities, and others will serve as weekly judges.

At the conclusion of the contest, all the weekly winners will be entered to win the grand prize of a two-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown, dinner for two at Kitchen on West Street, and dinner for two at Latitude 38. Judges for the grand prize will be international recording artists and hometown favorites – Good Charlotte. There will also be a special prize for most masks donated.

To enter, contestants just need to create a cloth mask and submit it with an entry form in a plastic bag at one of the following drop-off sites:

Office of Emergency Management donation bin – bottom of West Street in front of Zachary’s Jewelers

Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown – 174 West Street, main lobby

Latitude 38 Waterfront – 12 Dock Street

Contestants can also mail their mask and entry form to the Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown at 174 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401.

Entry forms and more information can be found at www.Annapolis.thekitchenandbar.com/masks4annapolis or at each drop-off site. Prizes include gift cards, dinners, drinks, and hotel stays from:

Lemongrass

Boatyard Bar and Grill

Carpaccio

Café Normandie

Sailor Oyster Bar (donated by Schooner Woodwind )

) Kitchen on West Street

Latitude 38 Waterfront

Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown

Hampton Inn White House

Residence Inn Baltimore Inner Harbor

Hampton Inn Baltimore Inner Harbor

AC Hotel by Marriott Washington DC Downtown

Hyatt Place National Harbor

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB