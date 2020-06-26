Maryland Day: Unpaused Events this June

The weekend of March 20-22, was supposed to bring thousands of visitors to Annapolis and southern Anne Arundel County to enjoy events at the areas historical, heritage and cultural sites. All of those events had to be canceled/paused when COVID-19 arrived. The event organizers have been working remotely during the past two months to reorganize and bring a new selection of events that you can enjoy virtually with your family and friends at no cost. There are also a few in-person activities that you can enjoy with your family. This new collection of events is called Maryland Day Unpaused.

Content Continues Below

Maryland Day: Unpaused Directory

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

Have a virtual adventure with Pirates of the Chesapeake! https://amaritime.org/education/virtual-learning-resources/

Anne Arundel County Farmers’ Market

We are open every weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday from 7am-12pm and Sundays from 10am-1pm.

A smaller market on Wednesdays from 7 am-12 pm was also recently added.

All products are Maryland grown and produced.

275 Harry S Truman Pkwy, Annapolis, Maryland 21401



www.facebook.com/AACoFarmersMarket/

Anne Arundel County Public Library

Facebook Live Storytimes: Preschool Storytime – Monday-Friday at 10:30 am (Tuesdays are bilingual Spanish and English); Babies in Bloom: Thursdays at 11:00 am

The Great Movies Zoom Programs: Fridays at 7:00 pm

More on our website and events calendar. Zoom programs require registration through our events calendar.

Anne Arundel County Rec. & Parks

All parks open, no parking fee. www.aacounty.org/departments/recreation-parks/parks/

The new park at Jack Creek is now open! Request the gate code on the Jack Creek Park website: www.aacounty.org/locations-and-directions/jack-creek-park

Bacon Ridge Natural Area/Scenic Rivers Land Trust

Starting June 15, celebrate Maryland Day by heading out for a self-guided history hike of the Bacon Ridge Natural Area. Scenic Rivers Land Trust’s staff have prepared materials to help you explore landscape clues in the history-rich Bacon Ridge Natural Area. You’ll learn how humans and nature have interacted to make the landscape we see today, all while enjoying the beautiful 1000+ acre protected forest. The hike is between 2-4 miles on an unpaved trail through the woods. Dogs on leash permitted.

Materials will be available at www.srlt.org/historyhike beginning Monday, June 15, 2020. Markers will be posted along the trails to help guide you.

Banneker-Douglass Museum

Looking for something exciting to do from the comfort of your own home? Check out our online collection of over 12,000 curated archival records, books, maps, photographs, and artwork.

Explore artifacts and journals donated by Arctic explorer Herbert M. Frisby; photographs, equipment, and personal effects of photographer Thomas Baden; medical instruments and artifacts from the 1920s through the 1950s; West African sculpture and utilitarian objects; works by Black Maryland artists, including Joyce Scott, Nathaniel Gibbs, Hughie Lee-Smith, and much more! Visit our Collections Database at bannekerdouglass.pastperfectonline.com/.

Bates Legacy Center

Learn the rich history of the former Wiley H. Bates School, once the only secondary school for African American students in all of Anne Arundel County.

Benson-Hammond House

We are having a Live Streaming event on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in honor of Flag Day 2020 at Anne Arundel County Historical Society’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/pages/category/Nonprofit-Organization/Ann-Arrundell-County-Historical-Society-105307782860679/.

Chase Home

Visit our home from yours! The Chase-Lloyd House is one of the first brick three-story Georgian mansions built in the colonies. Two new videos will be accessible from our website: www.chaselloydhouse.org/tours/.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum

Facebook Live Streaming event: Kids ‘n’ Kaboodle Sunday, June 7, 2-4 pm.

Featuring entertainment by Guava Jelly, Mr. Derby, and Frolic the Fox. Meet animals from the S.P.C.A. Follow along with easy crafts and make-believe. Visit with the Annapolis Fire Department, Annapolis Transit, and other special guests. www.facebook.com/theccm.org/

Four Rivers Online

Video “Maryland Day in the Four Rivers Heritage Area” at fourriversheritage.org/

Historic Goshen Farm & Educational Center

Tentative: The first outdoor concert in our Summer Concert Series is scheduled for June 19th. The decision to hold the concert will be made on June 9th. goshenfarm.org/events/

Hammond-Harwood House

Virtual Secret Garden Tour June 6 and 7. Please submit pictures of your garden by June 4th through this link.

Your beautiful flowers and magnificent veggies will be enjoyed on our website and on our social media accounts.

Maryland Federation of Art, Circle Gallery

Join MFA on Tuesday nights throughout June for our virtual series Wil Talk With Artists with Wil Scott, former head of Adult Programs at National Gallery. Art historian Will Scott interviews Maryland artists on their artwork, technique, inspiration, and motivation. Information at mdfedart.com/

Maryland Hall

Maryland [email protected] Home brings the Arts to you at home! Visit our online resource to discover ArtReach Challenge videos, Virtual Artist Talks, Virtual Exhibitions, an Online Class Guide, and more. New activities are added regularly. Keep creating!

Pride of Baltimore

Tune in for “Fun with Flags” from June 14 to June 20. We’ll be focusing on the Star-Spangled Banner, just in time for Flag Day on June 14, then on the Maryland flag and signal flags. We’ll definitely be sharing some great shots of Pride of Baltimore II with flags flying! Web site: Pride of Baltimore

www.facebook.com/prideII to Pride of Baltimore’s Facebook page

Watermark Journey

Take a video journey: Mistress Mary presents the “The Founding of Maryland” and Squire Curtis presents “Maryland and the Declaration of Independence”from our website

watermarkjourney.com/

This is the 13th year that the Maryland Day celebration has been sponsored by the Four Rivers Heritage Area. “The participating sites have been working hard to adapt to changes brought on by COVID-19,” says Erik Evans, the Marketing Director for Maryland Day. “The participating sites wanted to find a way to connect with people during these times as they prepare for the future when they can see everyone in person. We hope you take the time to explore the activities of Maryland Day Unpaused.”

The events and activities are all located at sites within or close by the Four Rivers Heritage Area, located between Annapolis and the southern tip of Anne Arundel County. This is a great time to safely explore and learn about the local heritage of this area.

Updates and new events will be listed at www.MarylandDay.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB