Macy’s to permanently close Annapolis location

| June 29, 2020, 12:31 PM

In a notice to the State’s Department of Labor last week, Macy’s indicated that it intends to shutter the store located in the Annapolis Mall along with the one in the Columbia Mall.

The closure of the store in Annapolis will result in the loss of more than 100 employees. The effective date for the layoff is June 30, 2020.

Mall retailers were hit particularly hard with the COVID-19 pandemic when Governor Hogan ordered all malls close very early in the State’s response. Retail in general has been struggling with combating online sales for several years as the buying habits of today’s consumer have changed.

There is no word yet if there will be a liquidation sale as there are other Macy’s stores that appear to be remaining open at the Bowie Town Center, the Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie, and three other stores in Baltimore.

Management at Westfield Annapolis, owner of the mall could not be reached for comment, and calls to Macy’s were referred to the corporate office which has not returned our call.

Recently, Sears and Nordstrom have closed at the Annapolis mall leaving JC Penney as the remaining anchor store.  JC Penney filed for bankruptcy on May 15, 2020 and the Annapolis location was not among the initial stores being closed.

