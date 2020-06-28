--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Luminis Health (AAMC) reaching out to vulnerable residents with COVID-19 assistance

| June 28, 2020, 04:00 PM

Doctors Community Hospital (DCH) and Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC), both now part of Luminis Health, are caring for the health of communities beyond their hospitals’ walls.

Community outreach teams are going door to door providing bags of essential items and COVID-19 prevention education to residents of publicly subsidized senior housing communities, which are recognized as potential hotspots for COVID-19 infection and spread.

“As everyone was staying home, we were running out into our communities to really support our vulnerable populations to provide them with education materials and basic resources,” said Deneen Richmond, chief of Quality and Population Health.

At a recent stop at Largo Landing Fellowship House, in Largo, Md., where 109 reside, resident Frances Dickens expressed gratitude for the essential items she received, including toilet paper, a cloth mask and laundry pods.

 

“This pandemic has made me feel closed in,” Dickens expressed. “Receiving this bag today makes me feel special because I’m getting something that will help me along the way.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, DCH and AAMC have aided over 9,000 residents, like Dickens, throughout Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

“When we hear there is a need, we figure out how to add it to our schedule and get out — and make sure we are meeting the community where they are,” said Richmond.

