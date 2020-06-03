LIVE: Governor Hogan moves Maryland into Stage 2 on his Roadmap to Recovery

Today at 4:00pm, Governor Larry Hogan briefed the State of Maryland with an update and the steps the State is taking to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to get the economy started.

Currently there are 54,982 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Virus in Maryland including 4,009 in Anne Arundel County. 2,519 deaths in Maryland have been reported so far, 169 in Anne Arundel County.

Full details can be found here (updated daily around 10:00am)

Content Continues Below

This afternoon, the Governor briefed the public on the COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts in Maryland along with discussions of the Election SNAFUs and the recent protests in Baltimore and other places throughout the state.

The Governor praised the citizens of Maryland for the peaceful protests

MD General Assembly to hold oversight hearings to find out how the elections failed. Full report to the Governor by July 1 to insure good election in November. (Many Baltimore ballots were delayed in arriving to voters. Ballots in two Baltimore districts were incorrect and there were questions about the validity of the election and particularly the vote by mail initiative.)

Moving onto the COVID-19 recovery, the Governor said that the data shows that Maryland can begin to move into the second stage of the Governor’s Roadmap to Recovery. Specifically, Hogan said the following:

Despite promises, the Federal government did not give Maryland access to Federal Labs. The University of Maryland Medical Center (Institute of Genome Sciences) is converting a research lab to full blown testing lab to handle the state needs on testing.

Positivity Rate now is at 9.5%, which is down 65% from peak at 26.91% on April 17.

Montgomery (12.3%) and Prince Georges (14.1%) Counties remaining above statewide average.

CDC recommends positivity rate below 15% for 14 days since entering Stage One. Maryland is there.

At 5:00pm on Friday June 5, 2020 other businesses can re-open with public safety protocols in place.

Tanning and Nail Salons at 50% capacity with safety protocols.

Business should institute CDC Guidelines

Businesses should consider staggered shifts, more telework days, and modified hours and schedules.

If you are able to telework, you are encouraged to.

Monday June 8, Maryland agencies will begin a phased reopening including the MVA.

Transit schedules will phase into more normal schedules.

Childcare can resume



On May 27, the Governor announced the ending of Stage 1 which took effect on May 29, 2020. Specifically, Hogan said:

Maryland is now ready to complete Stage 1 of the Roadmap to Recovery

10,000 Tests Per Day with a total of 300,444 total tests to date

Contact Tracing is fully operational and Maryland has increased operation 500% with 1400 Contact Tracers

Introduction of “Positivity Rate” as a metric. This metric is now on the COVID dashboard

Restaurants and social organizations can open for outdoor dining with limitations 6 person max per table Employees need to wear masks and have temperature Maryland encourages local jurisdictions to work with restaurants for outdoor dining

Youth Sports and Camps can resume (maximum 10 person max)

Outdoor pools can open with 25% capacity

Drive In Theaters can open

All jurisdictions state-wide can move forward to Stage 2

If numbers remain on track, the State will be ready to move fully into Stage 2 sometime next week.

With the Governor continuing to allow jurisdictions to create their own timelines for re-opening, Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis will need to weigh in on the matter.

Pittman will rely heavily on the advice of the County Health Officer, Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman for guidance. While the Governor’s Stage 2 will begin to go into effect on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 5:00pm, we likely will have to wait a few hours to hear what the County plans.

Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis did not follow several of the Governor’s recommendations instead opting to keep (most notably) businesses restricted to curbside delivery (County) or allowance of one customer in a business at a time (City). Subsequent, County Executive Pittman relaxed his restrictions further to allow customers to shop in businesses based on the square footage of the business. This change is to take effect on June 1, 2020 after the Health Department releases guidance.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB