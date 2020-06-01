Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
LETTER: A reminder about leash laws in our county parks

| June 01, 2020, 04:10 PM

As a runner and walker, I frequently use our wonderful  Anne Arundel County parks for exercise. Often I encounter a walker out with a dog which is not on a leash — contrary to the law in our county.

Dog owners have dog parks that they can use if they want to let Fido run leash-free.

If a dog walker sees a runner or walker coming towards them, they should at least hold the dog if they can’t obey the law by keeping the dog on a leash.  It is great to see walkers out with their furry friends, but keep them on a leash, folks!

–Meg Murray, Davidsonville

