LETTER: A reminder about leash laws in our county parks

As a runner and walker, I frequently use our wonderful Anne Arundel County parks for exercise. Often I encounter a walker out with a dog which is not on a leash — contrary to the law in our county.

Dog owners have dog parks that they can use if they want to let Fido run leash-free.

If a dog walker sees a runner or walker coming towards them, they should at least hold the dog if they can’t obey the law by keeping the dog on a leash. It is great to see walkers out with their furry friends, but keep them on a leash, folks!

–Meg Murray, Davidsonville

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: OPINION