Legacy Business Spotlight: Carrol’s Creek Cafe (Encore Presentation)

Since 1983, Carrol’s Creek Cafe has been serving up some of the best food in Annapolis from their decks overlooking the Annapolis Harbor.

We sat down with Jeff Jacobs, the owner and operator to talk about the beginnings, how he grew from picking up cigarette butts from the deck to owning and operating one of the most popular restaurants in town. We talk about giving back to the community as well as the benefits of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership’s Restaurant Week.

Have a listen and for more information on Carrol’s Creek Cafe, here is your link!

