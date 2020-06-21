--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Kindness Grows Here and AACPS present “How to talk to your children about race”

| June 21, 2020, 06:04 PM

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and Kindness Grows Here will co-sponsor a virtual forum next week to help adults talk to children about issues surrounding race.

The forum will feature six parents of elementary school students who will share their experiences and perspectives about talking with their children about these often-difficult issues. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, and will be streamed live on AACPS’ YouTube channel and broadcast live on AACPS-TV, AACPS-TV, which can be found on Channel 96 on Comcast and Broadstripe, and Channel 36 on Verizon. High definition broadcasts can be seen on Channel 996 on Comcast, Channel 496 on Broadstripe, and Channel 1961 on Verizon.

Those with questions for the panel can submit them on the YouTube stream.

Kindness Grows Here is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering kindness in children.

AACPS

