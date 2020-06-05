--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Kegs and Corks Beer & Wine Festival cancelled for 2020

| June 05, 2020, 04:04 PM

Rams Head

We have just learned that the 9th annual Kegs and Corks Beer & Wine Festival originally scheduled for August 15, 2020 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds has ben cancelled for 2020 due to the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

In an email sent to Eye On Annapolis, the organizers said:

We were really holding out hope that things would start opening up, but there’s just no way.
We WILL be back in 2021!

The event was first established in 2012 as a way to marry a beer fest with the popular Eastern Shore Wine Fest which was held at the Bay Bridge Marina on Kent Island. The first Kegs And Corks Beer & Wine Festival was held at Max Blob’s Park in August 2012 with sell out crowds. In 2013, it moved to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds where it has continued to grow and become more popular over the years.

Rams Head

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here