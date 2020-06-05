Kegs and Corks Beer & Wine Festival cancelled for 2020

We have just learned that the 9th annual Kegs and Corks Beer & Wine Festival originally scheduled for August 15, 2020 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds has ben cancelled for 2020 due to the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Content Continues Below

In an email sent to Eye On Annapolis, the organizers said:

We were really holding out hope that things would start opening up, but there’s just no way.

We WILL be back in 2021!

The event was first established in 2012 as a way to marry a beer fest with the popular Eastern Shore Wine Fest which was held at the Bay Bridge Marina on Kent Island. The first Kegs And Corks Beer & Wine Festival was held at Max Blob’s Park in August 2012 with sell out crowds. In 2013, it moved to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds where it has continued to grow and become more popular over the years.



Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB