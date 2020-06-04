Katcef Brothers smashes goal and produces 7,245 PPE masks for community

As the COVID-19 pandemic reared it’s head in our area, Katcef Brothers, the region’s largest Budweiser distributor, launched an initiative to give back to the community which is a hallmark of the nearly 90 year old Annapolis based company.

Katcef Brothers bought equipment for their employees to sew masks for PPE, with the aim of donating 5,000 to local medical professionals, first responders, underserved people in the communities they serve, along with employees of their three wholesalerships.

As of now, the team at Katcef Brothers, Inc. has smashed that goal and produced 7,245 PPE masks.

Over the past two months, they distributed all of these masks across Maryland counties and Washington, D.C. Specifically, masks were delivered to Anne Arundel Medical Center, the City of Annapolis, the West Annapolis Business Affiliation, the Annapolis Police Department, the Maryland House of Delegates, George Washington University Hospital, So Others Might Eat, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless, the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health, Sarah’s House, Anne Arundel County CASA, the Congress Heights Community Association and the Anacostia Business Improvement District.

On the accomplishment, Neal Katcef, President of Katcef Brothers simply said, “It was an incredibly fulfilling and rewarding experience for everyone on our team; and I’m very proud of a job well done!”

