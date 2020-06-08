June 8, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (BODY CAMS, SCHOOL MEALS, POP UP PANTRY)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSOR: Many thanks to Solar Energy Services for sponsoring this podcast. If you think solar is in your future, please give Rick Peters and his team a call at 410-923-6090.

Today…County Executive Pittman will fund body cams in budget. AACPS will not allow parents to pick up meals without children present. The MVA is re-opening the Glen Burnie Branch. A free webinar on how to afford care for your parents in there golden years from Annapolis Bay Village. And Homestead gardens steps up to the plate to help the West Annapolis Pop Up Pantry!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Finally, Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina has your Monday Money Report with some calming insight on your money!

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 7:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2020, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast