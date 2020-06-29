June 29, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (RETAIL BLOODBATH, COVID NUMBERS, BUM TESTING)
Today…Both Pier 1 and Great Gatherings are closing at the Annapolis Town Center. Pier 1 is having a sale and Great Gatherings was closed by their bank. Governor Hogan will put $30M of CARES money to help pay back rent for some Marylanders. The Governor also recognized Freedom of the Press Day on Sunday in remembrance of the slain employees of The Capital. Some sobering COVID numbers and a testing lab used by Anne Arundel County is closed by the state for not being certified.
