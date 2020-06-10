June 10, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (ANNAPOLIS TAXES, SCHOOL FORUM, BALTIMORE MAYOR)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

for sponsoring this podcast. If you think solar is in your future, please give Rick Peters and his team a call at 410-923-6090.

Today…As the Annapolis City Council works their way through the budget, it looks like they are not inclined to give residents a break by adjusting the content yield–property taxes will increase. Also, employees will be getting salary increases. Brandon Scott has won the Baltimore City Mayoral Primary so he will move onto November, but Sheila Dixon may mount a write-in campaign once again. The Anne Arundel County Public Schools are hosting an online forum for students to discuss what’s on their minds next Tuesday. And the Maryland Film Festival launches this Friday with a twist!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 7:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2020, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast