June 10, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (ANNAPOLIS TAXES, SCHOOL FORUM, BALTIMORE MAYOR)
Today…As the Annapolis City Council works their way through the budget, it looks like they are not inclined to give residents a break by adjusting the content yield–property taxes will increase. Also, employees will be getting salary increases. Brandon Scott has won the Baltimore City Mayoral Primary so he will move onto November, but Sheila Dixon may mount a write-in campaign once again. The Anne Arundel County Public Schools are hosting an online forum for students to discuss what’s on their minds next Tuesday. And the Maryland Film Festival launches this Friday with a twist!
