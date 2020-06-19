How will Marylanders live life post-COVID

The world has been immeasurably affected by the infamous virus. It has destroyed careers, homes, and lives; and it continues to take away many aspects of enjoyment we all ad prior to March 15th.

Many people are losing their lives, homes, jobs, savings, and education, among other things. But most importantly, people have started to lose their happiness. So they wonder, is there a chance for things to get back to normal once the dust settles? Although some might, most things may never go back to the way they once were.

Mainly, four things may not get back to how they were pre-virus.

Traveling

Flights being canceled, borders closing, and people unwilling to go within a few feet of each other. It is clear that no one is going to be flying anywhere anytime soon. But what about post-COVID 19?

While some airlines might end up shutting down, all airlines are adjusting to new boarding procedures, route paths and number of routes, as well as adjusting to in-flight service and capacity limits. Mexico has always been a popular vacation destination for Marylanders and will continue to be so. Mexico is in the midst of its own coronavirus issues, so it may be a while before going. Once travel to the country (or any country) does begin again, travelers need to be aware that US based insurance may not be welcome and in fact, cash may be needed in case of a medical emergency. The fastest way to send money to Mexico from the US is by wire either to a bank, a trusted individual, or to a receiving station. You may want to add this contingency to the list you leave behind for a family member…just in case.

Education

Many schools and universities have greatly been affected by the virus because they are unable to provide in-place education to their students.

While Maryland schools are focusing on mostly-online classes to make sure their students don’t suffer from medical aspects of the virus, there are other ways in which it affects today’s learner.

One of the main problems is access. Access to internet, access to equipment and even access to libraries. Investigate all your option (if possible) before embarking on an online learning journey. Also, many families are suffering financially, making it challenging to pay the bills, let alone the tuition fees, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC), may have some solutions for you.

Hygiene

Many people have adapted several ways to make sure they keep themselves as germ-free as possible during these tough times. They have started to avoid handshakes and opt for elbow bumps, wear masks, and stand at a distance from each other, to mention a few.

Many experts believe that these actions will continue long after the infamous virus settles down. For instance, many people wore face masks in Japan even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and people believe it’s because of the flu pandemic of 1919.

Food Supplies

The coronavirus crisis put food supply chains in the US and around the globe on notice. Many people saw empty or half-filled shelves in their supermarkets. Manufacturers have had to switch up production to focus on consumer products, and there have been issues with meat plants across the country slowing production due to the virus infecting the workforce.

Therefore, people are more likely to be pickier about their food supplies moving forward like buying locally or even growing their own vegetables. But until the stocks get back to normal, supermarket life will continue to be a challenge for Marylanders.

