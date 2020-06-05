Homestead Gardens comes through for the West Annapolis Pop Up Pantry
Homestead Gardens has partnered with West Annapolis Pop Up Pantry to help those affected by COVID-19 in our own backyards.
Going on now, you will have the opportunity to round up your purchase in either of the Homestead gardens locations (Davidsonville and Severna Park) to help feed hungry families in Annapolis.
Once the goal of $5,000 is met, Homestead will match your contributions – for a total of $10,000!
If you want to do more, consider donating directly. You can learn more about West Annapolis Pop Up Pantry here!
Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB