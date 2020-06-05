Homestead Gardens comes through for the West Annapolis Pop Up Pantry

Homestead Gardens has partnered with West Annapolis Pop Up Pantry to help those affected by COVID-19 in our own backyards.

Going on now, you will have the opportunity to round up your purchase in either of the Homestead gardens locations (Davidsonville and Severna Park) to help feed hungry families in Annapolis.

Once the goal of $5,000 is met, Homestead will match your contributions – for a total of $10,000!

