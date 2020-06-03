George Schulze appointed to Board of CRAB

The Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) Board of Directors is pleased to announce that George Schulze has been unanimously elected to the CRAB Board for a two-year term.

CRAB President Brad LaTour welcomed George to his first Board meeting on May 12th and introduced him by saying, “We are very happy to have someone with George’s successful business experience at senior levels of the largest companies in the world serving on the CRAB Board. His personal experience with the trials and tribulations of recovering from an accident that resulted in multiple surgeries will serve him well when focusing on CRAB’s mission and programs for people with any disability.”

George has been boating since early childhood all over the country and has a great love and respect for the water. In all his years of boating, safety has been a paramount concern after witnessing a fatal boating accident. When he moved to this region eighteen years ago, he always planned to retire on the Bay. George commented, “My appreciation of the happiness boating brings to CRAB’s guests with disabilities inspired me to serve on CRAB’s Board and use my experience to support its mission.”

Before retirement George enjoyed a successful 42-year career in the hi-tech industry both in sales and executive management. He worked for companies ranging from start-ups to multi-billion dollar companies like KPMG Consulting and OpenText. While at OpenText he was Senior Vice President and a member of the CEO’s Executive Leadership Team. He was responsible for an $800M global business unit along with assisting in mergers and acquisitions. His client base of over 60,000 customers included many of the Global 2000 companies. His leadership style, passion, and ability to work collaboratively with employees and many different companies and cultures around the world led to his successful business career.

His vision for retirement was always to be on the water and use his new found time to give back to the community. He was introduced to CRAB at The Crab Cup in 2019. Due to a fairly severe accident he had 4 years ago, which included 7 surgeries, leaving him with permanent nerve damage to his knee, he felt a strong personal affinity with CRAB’s mission. His compassion for CRAB aligns his love of the water and life experiences.

George graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in Civil Engineering. He has a son and daughter along with two adorable grandkids. He resides on Spa Creek with his Yellow lab Ellie.

