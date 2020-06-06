Fresh Food Friday all summer from the Department of Aging

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities launched Fresh Food Fridays at the Heritage Complex Office in Annapolis last week. In partnership with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, 450 boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables were distributed to Anne Arundel County’s older adults and individuals with disabilities. As a result of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank is now receiving USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes.

“This USDA program is vital to our local farmers and distributors who have been impacted by restaurant and other food service closures,” said Susan Thomas, executive director of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. “This initiative further serves the community by providing healthy food to individuals most at risk for COVID-19.”

“The turnout was amazing!” said Pam Jordan, director of the Department of Aging and Disabilities. “We were able to distribute all 400 boxes in one hour. What a great partnership we have with the Food Bank — a partnership that allows us to expand our Senior Nutrition Program with additional healthy options.”

“This is a great example of government and non-profit organizations partnering together to provide food during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Thank you to the Department of Aging and Disabilities and other county departments that helped create this innovative program – we look forward to distributing fresh food on Fridays throughout the summer.”

The boxes of produce are available to older adults 60 years of age and older and to anyone 18 or older with a disability. The boxes are limited to 1 box per family. The next Fresh Food Friday for Annapolis is scheduled for two weeks from now on Friday, June 12, 2020.

If you have any questions or would like to explore other services and programs, please contact the Department of Aging at 410-222-4257 or 410-222-4464.

