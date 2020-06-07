FREE WEBINAR: Being proactive & prepared for the Golden Years

Join Bay Village and Vintage Financial Partners for a Webinar event reviewing how you can be proactive and prepare for what your or your loved one’s golden years will bring.

Presenting is Brian Oettinger, a Partner of Vintage Financial. Vintage prides itself as a premier local firm offering professional guidance in a transparent manner.

Brian began his career at Merrill Lynch, but felt conflicted working for large public corporations. As the son of a local fire chief and nurse, he was raised to serve the interests of others.

Brian obtained his Certificate in Financial Planning (CFP®) from Georgetown University and his Certified Investment Management Consultant (CIMA®) from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

This free webinar will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 12:30pm. REGISTER HERE FOR FREE!