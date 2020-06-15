Former editor of Red Maryland launches new venture in The Duckpin

Online media veteran Brian Griffiths has launched a new media venture entitled The Duckpin.

“My past experience has been in writing exclusively on politics,” The Duckpin founder and CEO Brian Griffiths said. “After 15 years, I don’t plan to be pigeon-holed in that category any longer and want to write about some of our other interests as well. While The Duckpin will discuss politics, you’ll also read content on sports, entertainment, culture, food, and more.”

“I like to say The Duckpin is Something New For Everyone,” Griffiths said.

The writing staff for The Duckpin includes Portland Press-Herald columnist Jim Fossel, long-time political activist and attorney Mark Uncapher, lawyer and podcaster Jim Braswell, and State Senator Justin Ready writing a column on college football.

“You’ll see things at The Duckpin you won’t see in other places,” Griffiths said. “While we have a set of values, we are not beholden to a party or ideology. You will see things from the right, things from the center, and things from the left. You will see things that might anger and challenge you. And that’s a healthy thing.”

The Duckpin is free and is available at theduckpin.com. The Duckpin can be followed on social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Plans to launch a series of The Duckpin podcasts will be announced this summer.

Brian Griffiths is the Founder and CEO of The Duckpin. A fifteen year veteran of online media, Mr. Griffiths is best known for his work as Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the influential blog Red Maryland as well as co-host of Red Maryland Radio, formerly Maryland’s top political podcast. Mr. Griffiths is also a columnist for The Capital in Annapolis, MD. His work has previously appeared at The Baltimore Sun and the Maryland Reporter. He has also been a frequent guest on WBAL and WEAA radio.

