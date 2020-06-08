--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Fire Department investigating Laurel arson

| June 08, 2020, 10:58 AM

Rams Head


At about 4:45am on Sunday, June 7, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the 8000 block is Moss Bank Road in the Russett Green neighborhood in Laurel for a house fire.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Multiple 911 calls were received and first arriving firefighters reported two vehicles on fire in the driveway extending into the garage.

They brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. Two cars were destroyed and a third car damaged as a result of the fire. The fire extended into the garage via the overhead garage doors and into the attic through the soffit.

Firefighters were able to control the fire before it entered the habitable dwelling space; however, the home was severely damaged and uninhabitable. Six adult residents were displaced and assisted by Red Cross. There were no injuries. Damages are estimated at $135,000, including the damage to the vehicles and to the home and contents.

Investigators with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit have determined that the fire originated with the cars in the driveway and was intentionally set. This is an active and fluid criminal investigation. Investigators request that anyone who may have seen anything unusual in that area Sunday morning or have photos or video of the fire to contact them. They may be contacted at the TIPS line at (410)222-TIPS or by using the online form. Individuals may remain anonymous using either means of contact.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here