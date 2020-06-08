Fire Department investigating Laurel arson



At about 4:45am on Sunday, June 7, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the 8000 block is Moss Bank Road in the Russett Green neighborhood in Laurel for a house fire.

Multiple 911 calls were received and first arriving firefighters reported two vehicles on fire in the driveway extending into the garage.

They brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. Two cars were destroyed and a third car damaged as a result of the fire. The fire extended into the garage via the overhead garage doors and into the attic through the soffit.

Firefighters were able to control the fire before it entered the habitable dwelling space; however, the home was severely damaged and uninhabitable. Six adult residents were displaced and assisted by Red Cross. There were no injuries. Damages are estimated at $135,000, including the damage to the vehicles and to the home and contents.

Investigators with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit have determined that the fire originated with the cars in the driveway and was intentionally set. This is an active and fluid criminal investigation. Investigators request that anyone who may have seen anything unusual in that area Sunday morning or have photos or video of the fire to contact them. They may be contacted at the TIPS line at (410)222-TIPS or by using the online form. Individuals may remain anonymous using either means of contact.

