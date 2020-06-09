Engel & Völkers Annapolis comes on as Title Sponsor for CRAB Cup 2020

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) is pleased to announce real estate firm Engel & Völkers Annapolis as the Title Sponsor of CRAB Cup 2020. The CRAB Cup, the first race in the Triple Crown of Charity Sailing, will be held at the Eastport Yacht Club on Saturday, August 15th. The event proceeds will support CRAB’s mission to bring the thrill, freedom, and therapeutic value of sailing on Chesapeake Bay to all people with disabilities, wounded warriors, and children from at-risk communities.

Content Continues Below

“We are honored to support CRAB as the Title Sponsor of the CRAB Cup 2020. CRAB is a best-in-class organization that leverages an incredible group of volunteers to make sailing, one of our community’s greatest experiences, accessible to people with disabilities who dream of getting out on the Bay. For the individuals served by CRAB it is a sense of freedom, excitement and control that simply can’t be replicated,” said Rick Foster, Broker for Engel & Völkers Annapolis.

CRAB President Brad LaTour commented on the news, “I am exceptionally pleased that a brand so well respected with a culture that aligns well with CRAB’s will be our Title Sponsor for The CRAB Cup. We look forward to promoting their brand in association with the event for the entire year.”

Founding Sponsor and restaurateur Dick Franyo, owner of the Boatyard Bar & Grill, remarked on the news, “I think it is fabulous that Rick Foster and his team have chosen to support CRAB and the great work they do in this city. When we helped launch this party 14 years ago this is exactly the kind of generous support we hoped for from the business community.”

Engel & Völkers Annapolis specializes in the sale of residential real estate, and is located in town at 138 West Street. As part of the global Engel & Völkers brand, with shops in 33 countries, Engel & Völkers Annapolis offers hometown service with worldwide reach. Engel & Völkers Annapolis has also chosen to partner with CRAB for its annual Parade of Lights celebration for 2020.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS