Encore Creativity launches virtual summer choral program for older adults

Its summer choral programs may be canceled, but for Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, the singing doesn’t stop. The Annapolis, Md.-based nonprofit has come up with a fun and enriching virtual alternative: The Encore University Summer School, a six-week semester of over 20 unique offerings of singing, music courses and vocal instruction led by noted conductors from Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland and New York City. The program will meet over Zoom from July 6 to August 13, 2020 and is open not only to Encore singers, but to all men and women over 55. No prior music experience is needed.

Content Continues Below

From vocal health and technique and music theory classes to educational courses, such as America’s Women Choral Composers, Afternoon at the Opera and the Story of The Great American Songbook, and from rock & roll and choral singing to fun sing-alongs, the Encore University Summer School will cater to a wide range of interests. There will also be a Sentimental Journey Singers sing-along of favorite tunes for those with Alzheimer’s or other memory impairment and their caregivers.

“Choral singing has been greatly impacted by the pandemic, especially for older adults, the most vulnerable group for covid-19,” said Jeanne Kelly, founder and artistic director of Encore Creativity for Older Adults. “We hope our new offering will engage our Encore singers and new singers – keeping loneliness at bay – and bring them joy and a sense of community at this time.”

Each week will include as many as 14 hours of classes, all conveniently scheduled from Monday through Thursday starting at 10 a.m. and ending no later than 4 p.m. A faculty performance will take place at the end of the semester. Encore has established a low all-inclusive tuition of $50 per person, so participants will have unlimited access to the program. Registration deadline is July 3, 2020.

For more information, including a detailed course catalog, and to register for the Encore University Summer School, visit www.encorecreativity.org or call 301-261-5747.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT