--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Edgewater Kmart to shutter for good on August 30th

| June 18, 2020, 11:16 AM

Rams Head

The Kmart in Edgewater is about to close permanently. While the closure is not completely unexpected, it will leave a void for shoppers in South Anne Arundel County.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Signs and posters went up in the window this week announcing steep discounts to inventory. Fixtures and equipment are also for sale.

Other large retailers, in addition several smaller ones and numerous restaurants, that have closed in the past few months in the area include Brooks Brothers in the Annapolis Town Center, and Nordstrom and Sears in the Westfield Annapolis Mall.

Tentatively, the final day for the store is August 30, but sales are ongoing now.  The hours are 10:00AM to 6:00PM and masks are required in the store.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here