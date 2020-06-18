Edgewater Kmart to shutter for good on August 30th

The Kmart in Edgewater is about to close permanently. While the closure is not completely unexpected, it will leave a void for shoppers in South Anne Arundel County.

Signs and posters went up in the window this week announcing steep discounts to inventory. Fixtures and equipment are also for sale.

Other large retailers, in addition several smaller ones and numerous restaurants, that have closed in the past few months in the area include Brooks Brothers in the Annapolis Town Center, and Nordstrom and Sears in the Westfield Annapolis Mall.

Tentatively, the final day for the store is August 30, but sales are ongoing now. The hours are 10:00AM to 6:00PM and masks are required in the store.

