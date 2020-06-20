Crosby Marketing Communications named Top Workplace by WaPo for 4th time

Crosby Marketing Communications has been named a “Top Workplace” by The Washington Post for the fourth consecutive year. One of the nation’s leading independent communications firms, Crosby was one of only 200 companies in the region to make the Post’s 2020 list.

The Top Workplaces designation is based solely on the results of an anonymous survey of Crosby’s employees. The survey asked how well the company maintains an employee-affirming culture, achieves high employee engagement and satisfaction, and communicates a clear and compelling company vision. It was conducted by Energage, a national consulting firm.

“We are proud to be recognized by The Washington Post as a Top Workplace for the fourth year in a row,” said Crosby President and CEO Raymond Crosby. “It’s a remarkable achievement that reflects our culture of truly valuing our team members and sharing the rewards of success. That’s why many of our employees have spent decades building their careers with us.”

Contributing to Crosby’s vibrant employee culture are many cherished traditions, including the annual Halloween Boo Bash, Holiday Giving event and Blue Angels flyover party. The highlight of the year is Crosby’s Inspiring Actions That Matter™ Day of Service. For an entire day, the company closes its Annapolis and Washington offices to participate in service projects for area nonprofit causes. Last year, the company provided 712 hours of volunteer community service in a single day and $20,000 in donations to four nonprofits.

