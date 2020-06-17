Crosby adds Danielle Fox and Sydney Brown to team

Crosby Marketing Communications announced today that it added Danielle Fox and Sydney Brown to its growing team. Fox joins as a Social Media Manager and Brown as a Digital Designer. Both will support Crosby’s work serving the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs (ASPA).

As a Social Media Manager, Fox creates content, manages analytics and drives audience growth and engagement for ASPA’s social channels. Most recently, she was a Marketing & Communications Specialist at the University of Florida Lastinger Center, an education innovation hub. Prior to that, she worked at Prosperity Now, a national nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., dedicated to expanding economic opportunities for low-income families and communities. Fox is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a B.A. in Mass Communications/Public Relations.

In Brown’s role as a Digital Designer, she develops content that supports the range of ASPA’s creative and social media needs, including infographics, video and animations. Brown has five years of experience, most recently at Fannie Mae and the Washington, D.C., office of MSL, a global public relations firm. She is a graduate of St. John’s University in New York with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes and Military & Veterans. The firm ranks #7 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #24 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

