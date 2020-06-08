--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Crofton based Infection Mitigation ready to help businesses re-open

| June 08, 2020, 01:59 PM

Humdinger Productions, a turnkey event production company, announced their newest branch joining their turnkey services, Infection Mitigation.

Infection Mitigation is an all-inclusive resource for getting businesses re-opened and operating safely in the new normal. The company is featured on Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation’s Anne Arundel COVID-19 Local Vendors List. Infection Mitigation’s services and products can be used as part of the Small Business Customer and Employee Protection Grant offered by Anne Arundel County.

Infection Mitigation offers services and products like:

• Personalized infection mitigation coordination to match any business plans
• Branded hand sanitizer stations
• Customizable and branded acrylic shields and sneeze guards
• PPE (Personal Protection Equipment)
• Branded pump gel hand sanitizer
• Disinfectant cleaner and wipes
• Sanitization and disinfectant spray services (proactive and reactive spraying)
• Custom social distancing solutions (floor stickers, signage, etc.)

Humdinger Productions and Infection Mitigation are led by husband and wife, Kacy and Alexis Jenkins. With over 16 years of widely successful event production for touring artists, casinos, colleges, and liquor companies, they have now pivoted to provide turnkey services to help businesses who are planning to reopen.

Visit Infection Mitigation at infectionmitigation.com to learn more about services offered, products, and resource information.

