County Executive Pittman to name CAO Ben Birge as new Executive Director for AAEDC

County Executive Pittman is expected to announce a shifting of senior staff tomorrow. Most notably, we have learned that Anne Arundel County’s Chief Administrative Officer, Ben Birge, will leave the Arundel Center to take the reins of the Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corporation.

Birge, whose career is primarily in the government sector in Prince George’s County, will be taking the position vacated by Jerry Walker who resigned in February. According to Birge’s bio on the County website, Birge has spent his career in the public policy arena at all levels of government with particular focus on budget and program management and analysis.

We understand that Birge’s current Deputy for Land Use, Matt Power, will assume the Chief Administrative Officer role.

In another shift, current Chief of Staff Jennifer Purcell will be moved into “special projects” for the County Executive, and Birge’s other Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Health and Human Services, Kai Boggess-de Bruin, will assume the role of Chief of Staff.

More information on these moves will be released from the County Executive’s office tomorrow.

