--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

County Executive Pittman to name CAO Ben Birge as new Executive Director for AAEDC

| June 16, 2020, 08:01 PM

Rams Head

L-R: Ben Birge, Matt Power, Kai Boggess-de Bruin

County Executive Pittman is expected to announce a shifting of senior staff tomorrow.  Most notably, we have learned that Anne Arundel County’s Chief Administrative Officer, Ben Birge, will leave the Arundel Center to take the reins of the Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corporation.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Birge, whose career is primarily in the government sector in Prince George’s County, will be taking the position vacated by Jerry Walker who resigned in February. According to Birge’s bio on the County website, Birge has spent his career in the public policy arena at all levels of government with particular focus on budget and program management and analysis.

We understand that Birge’s current Deputy for Land Use, Matt Power, will assume the Chief Administrative Officer role.

In another shift, current Chief of Staff Jennifer Purcell will be moved into “special projects” for the County Executive, and Birge’s other Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Health and Human Services, Kai Boggess-de Bruin, will assume the role of Chief of Staff.

More information on these moves will be released from the County Executive’s office tomorrow.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here