Citywide dining and shopping event tonight

On Wednesday, June 3 starting at 4 p.m., the City of Annapolis will play host to a citywide outdoor dining and shopping event. Some roads will close so that tables can be added to increase capacity for stores and restaurants. The event is similar to the summertime “Dining Under the Stars” events on West Street.

“We are all looking forward to Wednesday,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “We welcome residents and visitors back to Annapolis, where we can all enjoy a dining and shopping experience in a safe environment.”

The following roads will close:

Main Street between Church Circle and Francis Street

Maryland Avenue between State Circle and Prince George Street

West Street between Church Circle and Cathedral Street

Market Space between Pinkney and Fleet Streets

The following areas will have reduced parking so that tables can be added without street closures

Main Street in front of Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs

Main Street in front of O’Brien’s

Market Space in front of Harvest Wood Grille + Tap

The following area will have extended outdoor dining space:

Bay Ridge Market Shopping Center

Parking will be free at Hillman Garage and Gotts Garage between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Paid parking will resume at 11 p.m.

Weather is expected to be hot and sunny with a high of 90F and a light wind.

Wednesday’s event is a pilot for the City’s Recovery Zones and a unique collaboration between the City of Annapolis, handling road closures, permits, public safety, and cleanup, and business associations, handling tables, security, and public health and safety procedures. After Wednesday, the business associations for each Recovery Zone will determine future dates and refine planning as necessary.

Business Association Contacts:

Downtown Annapolis: Downtown Annapolis Partnership: www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/

Main Street: Red Red Wine Restaurant: www.redredwinebar.com/

Forest Drive: South Forest Business Association: sofoannapolis.com/

Eastport: Eastport Business Association: www.eastportbusinessassociation.org/

West Annapolis: West Annapolis Business Affiliation: www.west-annapolis.com/

Maryland Avenue: Maryland Avenue & State Circle Association: www.facebook.com/marylandavenueandstatecircle/

