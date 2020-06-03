Ceremony Coffee Roasters creates new Healthcare Heroes Blend to honor frontline workers

Annapolis based Ceremony Coffee Roasters is releasing a new coffee blend to honor and support the bravery and commitment of the Healthcare Heroes putting their lives on the line at Anne Arundel Medical Center. For every bag of Healthcare Heroes Blend, Ceremony Coffee will donate $10 in freshly roasted, ground coffee directly to the frontline healthcare workers at AAMC. Ceremony’s goal is to donate $10,000 worth of coffee.

Each week, Ceremony will aggregate sales across its channels, and roast and deliver to AAMC individual 12oz packages of ground Healthcare Heroes Blend. With the partnership of the AAMC Foundation, these packages will be distributed to frontline workers directly and in care packages to be taken home.

Annapolis native and founder of Ceremony Coffee, Vincent R. Iatesta, Jr. explains his company’s effort. “We know that coffee is the fuel for relentless days, long shifts, and late nights. At Ceremony, our mission is to Make Coffee Special, so we are honored to have the opportunity to provide this special coffee to our friends and neighbors, the Healthcare Heroes, who are on the front lines at AAMC.”

Healthcare Heroes Blend is comprised of Brazilian coffees from multiple small producers. With a medium/dark roast profile, this is a smooth coffee with notes of dark chocolate and cherry cola. Healthcare Heroes Blend will be available for sale ($15 for 12oz) at all Ceremony Coffee retail cafes and at ceremonycoffee.com.

Ceremony’s Green Coffee Buyer, Ashley Whelan, underscores the company’s motivation for this project by explaining that, “the ritual of brewing coffee at home allows for few quiet moments of self-care and reflection. All of us at Ceremony are hopeful that the love we put into these bags of Healthcare Heroes Blend will provide these real heroes a brief respite from their fight and small sense of the appreciation we have for their sacrifice.”

