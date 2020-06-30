Celebrate July 4th with Historic Annapolis in the William Paca Garden

Join the celebration of the birth of our nation in the picturesque garden of William Paca, Signer of the Declaration of Independence on Saturday, July 4 from 10am-2pm (last entry to the garden 1:30pm). Bring along your family and friends and explore the kitchen garden, physic garden, flower parterre and more! You may even encounter several colonial Annapolitans as you stroll through this 2-acre English garden. You will receive a map and a route for easy exploring, and family activities will be available.

Content Continues Below

The cost of the special event is $5 for adults; $2 for children 3-17 (2 and under free); and free for Historic Annapolis Members and Active Military. Fee includes all activities.

Advanced registration is recommended for no-contact payment, but walk-ins are welcome! Reservations can be made at www.annapolis.org.

Please note that the William Paca House is currently not open for visitors.

Historic Annapolis takes the health and safety of visitors, staff, and volunteers seriously . They have increased cleaning and disinfecting frequencies and monitor the health of staff and volunteers daily. In order to ensure a safe visit, the following policies are in effect for all who visit the William Paca Garden:

Facial coverings are required.

Hand sanitizer will be available for your use.

Please observe social distancing guidelines and stay 6 feet apart from other visitors.

By entering the William Paca Garden, you are affirming that:You have not been in contact with anyone who is either confirmed or suspected of being infected with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, you have not traveled to a restricted area under a level 2, 3 or 4 Travel Advisory according to the U.S. State Department within the last month, and you are not currently sick, nor have you experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

For safety reasons, public restrooms and water will be unavailable at the Paca Garden at this time.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB