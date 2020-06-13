--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

BONUS PODCAST: SECU offers some sound advice (and gift suggestions) to the Class of 2020

| June 13, 2020, 04:00 PM

Rams Head

The Class of 2020 is ending their high school or college life in a weird time. The job market is questionable. The stock market is questionable. And we are in the midst of a pandemic. Without a doubt, it is a tough time; but also without a doubt, our young adults graduating this year will overcome this and thrive–we’re counting on it. And today we have some help.

Sarah Ryan is the Head of Community Outreach for SECU (formerly known as the State Employee’s Credit Union) and she has perhaps the greatest gift we can give our graduates–some financial thoughts to savings and the future.  We talk about the work SECU is doing in the community and for their members (it’s pretty easy to be a member); but she gives some solid suggestions for gifts for today’s graduates that will change their financial world!

Have a listen:

Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here