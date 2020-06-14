BGE gives $192K to Community Foundation

The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) announced today a $192,000 donation from BGE to its Community Crisis Response Fund. This gift will enable CFAAC to continue to make rapid response grants to local nonprofits serving Anne Arundel County residents most vulnerable to the health-related and economic impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the first two grant cycles, the CFAAC Community Crisis Response Fund awarded 58 grants totaling $122,000 to 47 local nonprofits, with the third cycle of grantees to be announced next week. Established in 2018, the Community Crisis Response Fund is positioned to uniquely serve the county in unprecedented times of crisis, by making fast, flexible grants to support Anne Arundel County residents’ critical and evolving needs.

“We are grateful to BGE for their investment and trust in the CFAAC Community Crisis Response Fund,” said Mary Spencer, CFAAC President & CEO. “Gifts like this are essential to easing the burden this pandemic has placed on our community. We hope their gift will inspire other individuals, corporations, and foundations to join in this vital cause.”

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, BGE has endeavored to balance two important commitments to our residential and business customers and the communities we serve: provide relief from COVID-19-related economic hardship and continue to invest in the critical electric and natural gas infrastructure to ensure safe and reliable access to energy,” said Rodney Oddoye, BGE’s senior vice president of governmental and external affairs. “It is our hope that BGE’s contribution to the Community Crisis Response Fund will reach organizations that are vulnerable during a crisis and help them navigate this challenging period.”

Those wishing to contribute can:

Make a secure, tax-deductible online donation through www.cfaac.org.

Mail a check payable to “CFAAC” with “Community Crisis Response Fund” in the memo line to: 914 Bay Ridge Road, Ste 220, Annapolis, MD, 21403.

Organizations Seeking Funding:

Interested organizations should follow www.cfaac.org/community-crisis-response-fund.html-0 for more information or sign-up for CFAAC’s newsletter. All grants from CFAAC’s Community Crisis Response Fund will be made to IRS-qualified 501(c)(3) public charities; the fund is not able to provide grants directly to individuals.

