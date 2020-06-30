Baysox announce cancellation of 2020 season

The Bowie Baysox announce today that their 2020 season has been cancelled by Major League Baseball due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

Originally scheduled to begin on April 9, the 2020 season had been delayed indefinitely as the Baysox and all 160 affiliated Minor League Baseball clubs awaited word from Major League Baseball relative to the status of the season. Major League Baseball announced on June 23, the finalization of their plan to begin their season on July 23 & 24 in empty stadiums with expanded roster sizes, therefore resulting in the cancellation of all affiliated Minor League seasons.

“We are aware that our community shares our disappointment in learning that there will be no Bowie Baysox Baseball games this season,” said Brian Shallcross, Baysox General Manager. “ We would like to thank our fans, corporate partners, Season Ticket Holders and employees for their patience and support during this difficult and uncertain time. We now turn our focus to the 2021 season and the hopes of playing a full season next year.”

2020 Baysox Season Ticket and Mini Plan Holders, Group and Hospitality customers as well as corporate partners will be contacted directly by the respective Baysox department manager in the coming days.

Fans that purchased a “Baysox Fielder’s Choice Pack” including any special event package including the “12 Days of Christmas Packs” will be receiving an email notification in the coming days with further instructions regarding options for their 2020 ticket plan. These purchasers are encouraged to check their respective emails and then respond accordingly.

To keep up with Baysox news and events, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

