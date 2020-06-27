--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Barton & Loguidice names Steve Tarallo as Senior Project Manager

| June 27, 2020, 04:30 PM

Barton & Loguidice (B&L) announces Steve Tarallo has joined the Water/Wastewater Practice Area as Senior Project Manager in the firm’s Annapolis, MD office.

With 30 years of experience in the municipal water and wastewater industry, Tarallo has been involved in a wide variety of water and wastewater engineering solutions for municipal clients.  He has particular expertise in process technology selection and design for advanced treatment, strategic energy management, and resource recovery.

Tarallo has leveraged his extensive operational and engineering experience in W/WW processes, technologies, and systems to plan and deliver W/WW utility management and facility construction projects. With client service as a core principle, and having led geographically dispersed, multi-disciplinary teams in many areas of the practice, Tarallo possesses the ability to align marketing, sales, project management and engineering design teams throughout all phases of client engagement and the project lifecycle.

A current resident of Crownsville, MD, Tarallo received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Villanova University in Villanova, PA and his M.B.A. from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA. He is a member of the Chesapeake and Virginia sections of both the Water Environment Federation and the American Water Works Association.

