Bank forces immediate closure of Great Gatherings in Annapolis Town Center

The retail bloodbath continues. Effective June 25th, 2020, Great Gatherings in the Annapolis Town Center ceased operations. This also includes stores in Ashburn, VA, Gainesville, VA, Gaithersburg, MD, and Fairfax, VA.

According to their website they were initially closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic closures, but subsequent to that their bank forced the closure. Information for filing any claims was posted on the website.

There were several customers posting on Facebook that they were scheduled to receive deliveries this weekend, and the deliveries were never made. For those that may not have received goods that were paid for and absent any response from the store or delivery company, please contact John Hecker at Key Bank [email protected] or contact your credit card and notify them in hopes the charges can be refunded.

Repeated phone calls to the corporate phone number was met with a busy signal. Calls to the store in Annapolis Town Center went to a generic Verizon voicemail account that was full and not taking any more messages.

In addition to Great Gatherings, the Annapolis Town Center has recently lost (or will lose) Brooks Brothers, Brio Tuscan Grill, Wren Bridal, and 24 Hour Fitness.

