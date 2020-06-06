--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
APD’s Spring Fling cancelled

| June 06, 2020, 06:43 PM

Rams Head

APD 150The APD Scholarship Fundraiser, Spring Fling 2020 originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, and rescheduled to Thursday, June 11, has been cancelled.

The Annapolis Police Department sincerely thanked both the residents and businesses of Annapolis who supported the fundraising event through generous donations and ticket purchases.

Rams Head

The scholarship program is successful because of the support of so many in the Annapolis community. Since 2017, they have awarded fourteen scholarships to deserving high school seniors from the City of Annapolis. The goal is to assist current graduating seniors that reside in the City of Annapolis. Students should have a 2.7 GPA and demonstrate financial need.  Community support and donations enabled the fund to grow and provide future opportunities for Annapolis youth. The Annapolis Police Scholarship Fund is a 501C3.  Donations can be made on the website, AnnapolisPoliceScholarship.org

Rams Head

