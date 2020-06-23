--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Anne Arundel County Police investigating shooting in Bay Ridge community

| June 23, 2020, 01:24 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday evening in the Bay Ridge community in Annapolis. A suspect has been identified.

On Monday, June 22, 2020 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Anne Arundel County officers responded for a shooting at a residence in the unit block of Decatur Avenue in Annapolis.

According to police, the adult male victim was with the suspect outside of the home when the two became engaged in an argument.

The suspect retrieved a shotgun from the residence and lowered it, firing a round toward the victim’s feet, which grazed the victim’s leg.

Upon checking the residence, officers learned the suspect had fled the area. Officers were able to identify the hole in the ground from the discharge, and recover the weapon,  a 12 gauge Winchester shotgun.

They obtained an arrest warrant charging the suspect with assault and are actively looking for the suspect to serve the warrant.

