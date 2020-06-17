Anne Arundel County Police investigating four shootings in past 12 hours

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating four separate shootings that occurred in different parts of the County within 12 hours of each other.

Glen Burnie – June 16, 2020 – 4:20PM

On June 16, 2020 at approximately 4:20 p.m. officers responded for a report of a shooting in the area of Greenbranch Lane and Fruitful Court in Glen Burnie. The adult male victim exchanged words with a group of three unknown suspects. One of the suspects shot the victim. The suspects fled. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Eastern District Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Glen Burnie – June 16, 2020 – 4:30PM

On June 16, 2020 at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center for a report of a shooting that occurred in the area of Tall Pines Court and Elvaton Road in Glen Burnie. Two adult male victims were shot while riding in a vehicle. They self transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Severn – June 16, 2020 – 9:00PM

On June 16, 2020 at approximately 9:00 p.m. officers responded for a shooting in the area of Still Meadows Drive and Parham Court in Severn. The victim was walking along Still Meadows Drive towards Parham Court when two unknown male suspects exited a vehicle and shot the victim. The victim ran from the suspects who got into the vehicle and left the area. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the TiipLine 410-222-4700.

Glen Burnie – June 17, 2020 – 2:45AM

On June 17, 2020 at approximately 2:45 am officers responded to Harbor Hospital for an adult suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was unable to give detectives specific details however they believe it occurred in the Glen Burnie area. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Northern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6135 or the TIpLine at 410-222-4700.

