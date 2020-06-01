Annapolis to deploy “recovery zones” this week

Content Continues Below

Mayor Gavin Buckley announced Friday that the City is finalizing plans for Recovery Zones to begin next week. The plans are part of the City of Annapolis’ initiatives to restart commerce by helping restaurants and retail establishments meet state guidelines for physical distancing. The City’s Office of Economic Development and the Small Business Recovery Task Force created the recovery zones to streamline City permitting and service processes.

The first Recovery Zone event will be a citywide outdoor dining event on Wednesday, June 3. Some street closures will occur to allow restaurants and stores to expand into the street. The areas will include Inner West Street, Upper Main Street, Maryland Avenue, Dock Street, Market Square, and South Forest Drive. See below for contact information for each.

Within each Recovery Zone:

City Responsibility: Business Association Responsibility: Traffic and road closures (including setup of barricades) Insurance and security Parking (waiving of parking meter rates and opening Gotts and Hillman Garages for free parking) Following public health guidelines Expedited permits and fee waivers Group permit applications for road closures and sidewalk use for all businesses within the zone Police and Fire department services Meeting all state requirements

Recovery Zone Contacts:

Downtown Annapolis: Downtown Annapolis Partnership, www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/

Main Street: Red Red Wine Restaurant, www.redredwinebar.com/

Forest Drive: South Forest Business Association, sofoannapolis.com/

Eastport: Eastport Business Association, www.eastportbusinessassociation.org/

West Annapolis: West Annapolis Business Affiliation, www.west-annapolis.com/

Maryland Avenue: Maryland Avenue & State Circle Association

After Wednesday’s opening event, the frequency of street closures and Recovery Zone events will be determined by the businesses/associations.

“Our city businesses are ready to move forward,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “The City will continue working to meet their needs.”

