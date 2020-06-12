Annapolis Police make second arrest in March murder

The Annapolis Police Department has arrested a second man in connection with a murder back in March in the Bay Ridge Gardens community. Leslie Saunders was shot outside an apartment building in the early evening of March 15th.

Content Continues Below

On April 4th, police made their first arrest in the murder.

On June 11, at approximately 1:30pm, members of the Annapolis Police Department located, and arrested a second suspect in connection with the March 15th murder of Leslie Eugene Saunders. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder – first degree and accessory after the fact. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Detectives continue to investigate this incident and we urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-260-3439. Alternatively, you can submit anonymous tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB