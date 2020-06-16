Annapolis Police investigating purloined salmon from Federal House

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the theft of $400 worth of salmon filets from Federal House Bar& Grille in downtown Annapolis over the weekend.

Police believe that sometime between 1145PM on Sunday evening and midnight, two unknown males stole 40 salmon filets from Federal House Bar & Grille. The two men entered the business through an unlocked door. The estimated value of the purloined fish is $400.

