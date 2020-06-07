Annapolis OEM offers tips to prepare for hurricane season

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 through November 30. The Office of Emergency Management would like to remind the public to make or update their family’s plan for hurricane season. Getting prepared, gathering supplies, taking control of your personal safety, and staying informed are just a few steps you can take to get ready for hurricane season.

“Coastal communities like Annapolis should always be prepared for the unexpected. This year, hurricane season looks a little different. In addition to the usual preparedness actions for hurricane season, this year, we all must do more to take control of our personal safety. With COVID-19 remaining a threat to the City of Annapolis, you should also be proactive with preparations that will help you be more resilient in the event of a hurricane or tropical storm,” says Kevin J. Simmons, the Director of the Office of Emergency Management.

Get Prepared

Take action now to prepare for hurricane season. As the storm approaches, it is often too late to get ready. Make sure you have family evacuation and communications plans, check on your family/friends and evaluate your flood insurance needs.

Check insurance coverage. Most homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover damage or losses from flooding. Review policies, ensure adequate coverage and understand exclusions. Contact your agent with questions and to make changes.

Complete a family communication plan. Plan how you will assemble your family and loved ones, and anticipate where you will go for different situations. Get together with your family and agree on the ways to contact one another in an emergency and identify meeting locations.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who may need assistance in emergencies. The better prepared you are at home, the better prepared you will be to assist the community in a major emergency. Citizens with functional needs and those who might need assistance during a disaster should contact OEM to be registered on our special assistance roster. This will allow OEM the ability to check on your welfare before, during, and after an emergency event. To register or to get additional information regarding emergency preparedness or assistance with information and notification services, call OEM at 410-216-9167. When you check on neighbors and friends, be sure to follow social distancing recommendations (staying at least 6 feet, about two arms’ length, from others) and other CDC recommendations to protect yourself and others.



Gather Supplies

Create or restock your emergency kit. Being prepared means having your own food, water, and other supplies to last for at least 72 hours. A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

Include the following items in your emergency kit: First Aid Kit and medications. Canned food and can opener. At least three gallons of water per person. Protective clothing, bedding, or sleeping bags. Battery-powered radio, flashlight, and extra batteries. Pet food and supplies. Special items for infants, elderly, or disabled family members. Written instructions for how to turn off electricity, gas, and water if authorities advise (a professional should turn them back on).



Take Control of your Personal Safety

Understand that your planning may be different this year because of the need to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Give yourself more time than usual to prepare your emergency food, water, and medical supplies. Home delivery is the safest choice for buying disaster supplies; however, that may not be an option for everyone. If in-person shopping is your only choice, take steps to protect your and others’ health when running essential errands.

Protect yourself and others when filling prescriptions by limiting in-person visits to the pharmacy. Sign up for mail-order delivery or call in your prescription ahead of time and use drive-through windows or curbside pickup, if available.

If you must go to a community or group shelter, remember to follow the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for protecting yourself and your family from COVID-19.

Be prepared to take cleaning items with you like soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, or general household cleaning supplies to disinfect surfaces you may need to touch regularly.

Maintain at least six feet between you and persons not part of your immediate family while at the shelter (by avoiding crowds or gathering in groups) as much as possible.

Stay Informed

Know where to go for trusted sources of information during a hurricane event. Monitor local news resources, such as WNAV 1430AM, for hurricane watches and warnings in Annapolis and follow directions of local officials. Additional information can be found at www.annapolis.gov/OEM.

Alert Annapolis – This system allows the City to send out automated telephone messages, text messages, or emails quickly and efficiently in the event of an emergency. The brief message will provide information on the emergency and any important instructions. To sign up for Alert Annapolis, please go to the following site www.alertannapolis.regroup.com

Prepare Me Annapolis Mobile App – This free app from the Office of Emergency Management provides information for Annapolitans to be prepared in any type of emergency situation. The app delivers push notifications that include important information regarding City functions and other important notices. Prepare Me Annapolis is available, free of charge, on both the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Annapolis Police Mobile App – This free app is managed by the City of Annapolis Police Department. The app provides real-time alert notifications pushed to the user’s smartphone, as well as immediate access to the latest police department news, crime maps, and social media accounts. Annapolis Police Mobile App is available, free of charge, on both the Apple Store and on Google Play.

